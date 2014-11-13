Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Better Harnessing Talent and Knowledge to Boost Sustainable Medium-term Growth in Spain

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxszm4fwdjg-en
Authors
David Haugh, Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Haugh, D. and B. Westmore (2014), “Better Harnessing Talent and Knowledge to Boost Sustainable Medium-term Growth in Spain”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1172, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxszm4fwdjg-en.
Go to top