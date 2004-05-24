In response to growing interest in high-temperature, gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs) in many countries and the need for improved materials for nuclear applications in high-temperature environments, the NEA organised the Third Information Exchange Meeting on Basic Studies in the Field of High-temperature Engineering. The proceedings of this meeting provide an overview of high-temperature research currently under way, including studies on the behaviour of irradiated graphite and improvements in material properties under high-temperature irradiation. These proceedings also contain recommendations for further international work in the areas of high-temperature engineering.