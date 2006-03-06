The OECD Competition Committee debated barriers to entry in October 2005. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Brazil, Chinese Taipei, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.