OECD banking statistics, published annually under the title Bank Profitability: Financial Statements of Banks, provide a unique tool for analysing developments in the banking sector in OECD Member countries. The methodological country notes included in this volume complement the statistical publication and have been prepared to facilitate the comprehension and the interpretation of the statistics.
Bank Profitability: Methodological Country Notes 2007
