Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Automatic Stabilisers and Market Flexibility in EMU

Is There A Trade-Off?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/642866215738
Authors
Marco Buti, Carlos Martinez-Mongay, Khalid Sekkat, Paul van den Noord
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Buti, M. et al. (2002), “Automatic Stabilisers and Market Flexibility in EMU: Is There A Trade-Off?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 335, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/642866215738.
Go to top