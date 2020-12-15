Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Automatic fiscal stabilisers: Recent evolution and policy options to boost their effectiveness

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/816b1b06-en
Authors
Alessandro Maravalle, Łukasz Rawdanowicz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Maravalle, A. and Ł. Rawdanowicz (2020), “ Automatic fiscal stabilisers: Recent evolution and policy options to boost their effectiveness”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1636, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/816b1b06-en.
Go to top