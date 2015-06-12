This paper was prepared as a background material for a second discussion held at the OECD in June 2015 on Auctions and Tenders. It explores abnormally low tenders as well as partitioning public procurement tenders into lots.
Auctions and Tenders
Further Issues
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024