Attracting International Investment for Development

The OECD organised a conference on FDI, in Shanghai, China, in December 2002. Some of the questions addressed in this book include: What lessons can be drawn from experiences with policies for attracting FDI, including strategies based on tax and other incentives? How can MNEs contribute to promote the developmental benefits of FDI? How can FDI and portfolio investments best complement each other in support of development? Are there effective ways to achieve synergies between FDI and official development aid in leveraging private investment for development projects in LDCs?