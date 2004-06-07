Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Asset Price Cycles, “One-Off” Factors and Structural Budget Balances

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/305051767827
Authors
Nathalie Girouard, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Girouard, N. and R. Price (2004), “Asset Price Cycles, “One-Off” Factors and Structural Budget Balances”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 391, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/305051767827.
Go to top