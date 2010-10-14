Skip to main content
Assessing the Impact of the Financial Crisis on Structural Unemployment in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmftp8khfjg-en
Authors
Stéphanie Guichard, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Guichard, S. and E. Rusticelli (2010), “Assessing the Impact of the Financial Crisis on Structural Unemployment in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 767, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmftp8khfjg-en.
