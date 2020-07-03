Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing the efficiency of environmental policy design and evaluation: Results from a 2018 cross-country survey

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/482f8fbe-en
Authors
Clara Berestycki, Antoine Dechezleprêtre
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Berestycki, C. and A. Dechezleprêtre (2020), “Assessing the efficiency of environmental policy design and evaluation: Results from a 2018 cross-country survey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1611, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/482f8fbe-en.
Go to top