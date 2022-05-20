Skip to main content
Assessing national digital strategies and their governance

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/baffceca-en
David Gierten, Molly Lesher
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Gierten, D. and M. Lesher (2022), “Assessing national digital strategies and their governance”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 324, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/baffceca-en.
