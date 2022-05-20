Assessing national digital strategies and their governance

The form, content and governance of national digital strategies varies significantly across countries, and questions have arisen as to what a national digital strategy should cover and how to govern it. This paper analyses national digital strategies and their governance across countries. It proposes a novel methodology to assess the comprehensiveness of national digital strategies using newly collected policy information and applying the OECD Going Digital Integrated Policy Framework as a benchmark. The resulting indicator – the NDSC – measures national digital strategy comprehensiveness, providing insights into the potential of a country’s national digital strategy to co-ordinate the policies needed to make digital transformation work for growth and well-being. The NDSC is available interactively on the OECD Going Digital Toolkit.