Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Are online platforms killing the offline star? Platform diffusion and the productivity of traditional firms

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1e2bbe10-en
Authors
Hélia Costa, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Mauro Pisu, Christina von Rueden
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Costa, H. et al. (2021), “Are online platforms killing the offline star? Platform diffusion and the productivity of traditional firms”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1682, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1e2bbe10-en.
Go to top