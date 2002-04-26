Anti-corruption Measures in South Eastern Europe

This report provides policymakers, legislators, businesses, civil society organisations and other stakeholders with an assessment of the legal and institutional environment in which civil society operates, together with recommendations for reform designed to enable civil society organisations, business associations, trade unions and the media to play a more active role in the fight against corruption. The report covers a wide range of issues including public attitudes, civil liberties, existing laws that facilitate the establishment of civil society organisations, freedom of the media, governmental transparency and co-operative partnerships between governments and civil society.