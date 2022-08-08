Anti-corruption and public integrity strategies - Insights from new OECD indicators

The OECD’s new Public Integrity Indicators offer a credible alternative to existing corruption-related indices, as they draw directly on data from member countries instead of expert views. The indicators unpack the general notion of corruption into specific integrity risks and measure the strength of regulations, institutions and practices. A first data set published for 36 countries – on the quality of strategic framework - shows that OECD’s recommended whole-of-society approach to curbing the most serious and detrimental forms of corruption such as undue influence, political and grand corruption – has not yet been translated into concrete policy objectives at the national level. High-level strategic objectives addressing such forms of corruption are missing in many countries. In countries that do set strategic objectives to curb corruption, implementation is weak. Development of integrity and anti-corruption strategies should be more transparent and inclusive.