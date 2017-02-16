Skip to main content
Anti-avoidance rules against international tax planning

A classification
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1a16e9a4-en
Authors
Åsa Johansson, Øystein Bieltvedt Skeie, Stéphane Sorbe
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Johansson, Å., Ø. Bieltvedt Skeie and S. Sorbe (2017), “Anti-avoidance rules against international tax planning: A classification”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1356, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1a16e9a4-en.
