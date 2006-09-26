Angola : Towards an Energy Strategy

At the request of the Angolan government in 2005, the IEA conducted a survey of the Angolan energy sector and energy policies. This resulting report on Angola focuses on areas for priority action and hones in on energy subsectors likely to play the largest role in meeting domestic demand for modern energy services: notably electricity and oil products. As biomass currently plays an immense role in meeting the bulk of the energy needs of Angolan households, this sub-sector is also featured, with emphasis on improving the sustainability of this renewable energy source. This study offers a realistic update on Angola’s present day energy situation and identifies the main priorities which could form the basis of an effective overall energy strategy. It also provides lessons that could be applicable in many other developing countries.