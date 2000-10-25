Ancillary Benefits and Costs of Greenhouse Gas Mitigation

Policies to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases also have impacts on other policy goals, especially health. In some cases, these ancillary effects may be more significant than the direct greenhouse gas reduction impacts. While these relationships are generally recognised, analysis of climate policies does not systematically include them in policy design and selection.

In March 2000, a workshop gathered leading edge analysts on this topic from around the world. These proceedings include analytic frameworks for ancillary effects, empirical results on the type and nature of ancillary effects, and discussion on the role of ancillary effects analysis in improved policy processes. These proceedings are a valuable reference for anyone seeking to develop integrated policies to meet a range of policy objectives simultaneously.