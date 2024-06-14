This paper describes an international sectoral data base, the ISDB, which has been created at the OECD as part of the continuing study of industrial structure and economic performance in OECD Member countries. This data base is one which relates primarily to sectoral output and factor resource use in thirteen OECD Member countries. In the context of recent OECD work, substantial use was made of the ISDB in preparing the recent OECD study, "Structural Adjustment and Economic Performance" (1987), and in other studies. Part II of the paper reports an analysis of a number of summary statistics derived from the data base for the period 1970 to 1985; specifically those related to economic structure and sectoral growth over the period ...
An International Sectoral Data Base for Thirteen OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
