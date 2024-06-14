Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An International Sectoral Data Base for Thirteen OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/855248781015
Authors
F. J. M. Meyer-zu-Schlochtern
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Meyer-zu-Schlochtern, F. (1988), “An International Sectoral Data Base for Thirteen OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/855248781015.
Go to top