Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An International Sectoral Data Base for Fourteen OECD Countries (Second Edition)

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/013876245470
Authors
F. J. M. Meyer, J. L. Meyer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Meyer, F. and J. Meyer (1994), “An International Sectoral Data Base for Fourteen OECD Countries (Second Edition)”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 145, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/013876245470.
Go to top