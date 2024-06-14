An International Sectoral Data Base for Fourteen OECD Countries (Second Edition)

Part I of this paper describes the international sectoral data base, the ISDB, which has been created at the OECD as part of the continuing study of industrial structure and economic performance in OECD Member countries. This data base relates primarily to sectoral output and primary factor inputs used in 14 OECD Member countries. Part II of the paper presents a number of summary statistics derived from the data base for the period 1970 to 1989 related to economic structure and sectoral growth.

The second edition of this paper has maintained the structure of the original paper. Changes are mainly in the detailed sources by country and the statistics derived from the data base.

