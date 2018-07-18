Skip to main content
An empirical investigation on the drivers of income redistribution across OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5cb47f33-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Anna Vindics, Oguzhan Akgun
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O., A. Vindics and O. Akgun (2018), “An empirical investigation on the drivers of income redistribution across OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1488, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5cb47f33-en.
