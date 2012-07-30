Skip to main content
An Analysis of Productivity Performance in Spain Before and During the Crisis

Exploring the Role of Institutions
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9777lqshs5-en
Juan S. Mora Sanguinetti, Andrés Fuentes
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Mora Sanguinetti, J. and A. Fuentes (2012), “An Analysis of Productivity Performance in Spain Before and During the Crisis: Exploring the Role of Institutions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 973, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9777lqshs5-en.
