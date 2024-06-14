Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Alternative Solution Methods in Applied General Equilibrium Analysis

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/830687701718
Authors
Richard G. Harris
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Harris, R. (1988), “Alternative Solution Methods in Applied General Equilibrium Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 53, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/830687701718.
Go to top