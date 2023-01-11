Skip to main content
All hands on deck: Co-developing the first international survey of people living with chronic conditions

Stakeholder engagement in the design, development, and field trial implementation of the PaRIS survey
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8b31022e-en
Authors
Candan Kendir, Rushay Naik, Janika Bloemeke, Katherine de Bienassis, Nicolas Larrain, Niek Klazinga, Frederico Guanais, Michael van den Berg
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kendir, C. et al. (2023), “All hands on deck: Co-developing the first international survey of people living with chronic conditions: Stakeholder engagement in the design, development, and field trial implementation of the PaRIS survey”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 149, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8b31022e-en.
