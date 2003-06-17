Agriculture and Biodiversity

This book is a collection of papers from the OECD meeting on Agri-biodiversity Indicators held jointly with the EU and international organisations in November 2001, in Zurich-Rechkenhols, Switzerland. A key outcome was to establish a common agri-biodiversity framework that helps understand the complexity of agri-biodiversity linkages. Papers cover the following topics; agricultural genetic resources, wild species, ecosytems, linking habitats to species and an overview of agri-biodiversity indicators. It includes a set of recommendations to OECD with respect to agri-biodiversity.