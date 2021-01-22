Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2021: Addressing the Challenges Facing Food Systems

Government policies generate substantial transfers to the agricultural sector across OECD countries and major emerging economies – amounting to USD 720 billion per year in 2018-20. USD 272 billion of this comes in the form of market price support paid by consumers, while the remaining USD 447 billion are budgetary support paid by taxpayers. Much of this support does little to help, or even harms, its stated aims of improving food security, incomes and livelihoods, and environmental sustainability.