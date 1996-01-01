Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Ageing Populations, Pension Systems and Government Budgets

Simulations for 20 OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/463240307711
Authors
Deborah Roseveare, Willi Leibfritz, Douglas Fore, Eckhard Wurzel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Roseveare, D. et al. (1996), “Ageing Populations, Pension Systems and Government Budgets: Simulations for 20 OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 168, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/463240307711.
Go to top