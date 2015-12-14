Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adjusting fiscal balances for the business cycle

New tax and expenditure elasticity estimates for OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp1g3282d7-en
Authors
Robert Price, Thai-Thanh Dang, Jarmila Botev
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Price, R., T. Dang and J. Botev (2015), “Adjusting fiscal balances for the business cycle: New tax and expenditure elasticity estimates for OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1275, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp1g3282d7-en.
Go to top