Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Adjusting Fiscal Balances for Asset Price Cycles

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc42t3zqkl-en
Authors
Robert Price, Thai-Thanh Dang
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Price, R. and T. Dang (2011), “Adjusting Fiscal Balances for Asset Price Cycles”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 868, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc42t3zqkl-en.
Go to top