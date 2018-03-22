Additional Guidance on the Attribution of Profits to a Permanent Establishment under BEPS Action 7

This report contains additional guidance on the attribution of profits to permanent establishments resulting from the changes in the Report on BEPS Action 7 to Article 5 of the OECD Model Tax Convention. This additional guidance sets out high-level general principles for the attribution of profits to permanent establishments arising under Article 5(5), in accordance with applicable treaty provisions, and includes examples of a commissionnaire structure for the sale of goods, an online advertising sales structure, and a procurement structure. It also includes additional guidance related to permanent establishments created as a result of the changes to Article 5(4), and provides an example on the attribution of profits to permanent establishments arising from the anti-fragmentation rule included in Article 5(4.1).