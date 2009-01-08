Skip to main content
Activation Policies in Ireland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227626803333
Authors
David Grubb, Shruti Singh, Peter Tergeist
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Grubb, D., S. Singh and P. Tergeist (2009), “Activation Policies in Ireland”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 75, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227626803333.
