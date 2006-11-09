The OECD Competition Committee debated the access to key transport facilities in February 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, the European Commission, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei and the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.