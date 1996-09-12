The OECD Competition Committee debated abuse of dominance and monopolisation in February 1996. This document includes an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Ms. M. Janow and Mr. A. Fels, contributions from Canada, the European Commission, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.