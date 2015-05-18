A Road Map for a Country-led Data Revolution

The Road Map for a Country-led Data Revolution was produced by the Informing a Data Revolution (IDR) project, which was launched by PARIS21 in 2014 and financed by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The project aims to help ensure the data revolution serves the post-2015 development agenda. Its focus is on National Statistical Systems (NSS) in developing countries. These are crucial to generating the data needed to promote development and reduce poverty and to monitor international development goals.

As well as this report, the IDR project has a number of other components, including the following:

- Country studies: A study of statistical systems in 27 countries and in-depth studies of 7 countries.

- Innovations Inventory: Inventories of innovative solutions that can help fill data gaps, reduce costs and improve efficiency.

- IDR Metabase: A database on the organisation, management and performance of national statistical systems to provide a baseline and a means for monitoring progress over time

For more on the methodology used to create this report, see Annex - Methodology.

http://datarevolution.paris21.org/