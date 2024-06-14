Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Revised Supply Block for the Major Seven Countries in INTERLINK

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/780384187533
Authors
Peter Jarrett, Raymond Torres
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Jarrett, P. and R. Torres (1987), “A Revised Supply Block for the Major Seven Countries in INTERLINK”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/780384187533.
Go to top