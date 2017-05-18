Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A revised approach to trend employment projections in long-term scenarios

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/075f0153-en
Authors
Maria Chiara Cavalleri, Yvan Guillemette
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cavalleri, M. and Y. Guillemette (2017), “A revised approach to trend employment projections in long-term scenarios”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1384, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/075f0153-en.
Go to top