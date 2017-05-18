Skip to main content
A revised approach to productivity convergence in long-term scenarios

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0b8947e3-en
Authors
Yvan Guillemette, Alexandre Kopoin, David Turner, Andrea De Mauro
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Guillemette, Y. et al. (2017), “A revised approach to productivity convergence in long-term scenarios”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1385, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0b8947e3-en.
