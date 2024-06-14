This paper reviews the simulation properties of a recent version of the OECD Secretariat's international macroeconomic model, INTERLINK, a version which embodies much of the empirical work reported in recent Working Papers and summarised in a separate companion paper ESD Working Paper No. 46. The material presented is intended to provide a general overview of model properties and some of the key mechanisms involved ...
A Review of the Simulation Properties of OECD's INTERLINK Model
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
