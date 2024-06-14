Skip to main content
A Review of the Simulation Properties of OECD's INTERLINK Model

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/686024507858
Pete Richardson
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Richardson, P. (1987), “A Review of the Simulation Properties of OECD's INTERLINK Model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/686024507858.
