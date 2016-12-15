Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Re-assessment of Fiscal Space in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fec60e1b-en
Authors
Jarmila Botev, Jean-Marc Fournier, Annabelle Mourougane
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Botev, J., J. Fournier and A. Mourougane (2016), “A Re-assessment of Fiscal Space in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1352, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fec60e1b-en.
Go to top