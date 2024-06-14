Skip to main content
A Post Mortem on OECD Short-term Projections from 1982 to 1987

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/203318237015
Authors
B. Ballis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Ballis, B. (1989), “A Post Mortem on OECD Short-term Projections from 1982 to 1987”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 65, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/203318237015.
