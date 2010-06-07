Skip to main content
A Framework for Assessing Green Growth Policies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfj2xvcmkf-en
Authors
Alain de Serres, Fabrice Murtin, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de Serres, A., F. Murtin and G. Nicoletti (2010), “A Framework for Assessing Green Growth Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 774, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfj2xvcmkf-en.
