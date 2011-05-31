Skip to main content
A Dynamic Factor Model for World Trade Growth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9zbvvwqq2-en
Authors
Stéphanie Guichard, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Guichard, S. and E. Rusticelli (2011), “A Dynamic Factor Model for World Trade Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 874, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9zbvvwqq2-en.
