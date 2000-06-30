Skip to main content
A Better World for All

Progress Towards the International Development Goals
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264182561-en
Authors
OECD
OECD (2000), A Better World for All: Progress Towards the International Development Goals, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264182561-en.
