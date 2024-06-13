The Climate Actions and Policies Measurement Framework

Effective climate action is critical to achieve the Paris Agreement goals. Developing a comprehensive and harmonised dataset that can track the evolution of policy adoption and policy stringency is essential to support analysis, compare different approaches and help assess effectiveness. However, currently there is limited data on how to measure countries’ climate actions and policies over time and no consensus on how best to do so. The OECD Climate Actions and Policies Measurement Framework (CAPMF) aims to fill this gap. The CAPMF is a climate change mitigation database that tracks countries’ climate action through 130 policy variables across 50 countries over the 1990-2022 period.

This webinar describes the policy scope and the methodology of CAPMF and showcases some applications. It will also explore alternative methodologies and open the discussion on novel approaches.