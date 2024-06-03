3rd SIPA Webinar on Decarbonisation of Infrastructures in Central Asia

The webinar contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA) framework, led by Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and funded by the the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The participants discussed on challenges and solutions for decarbonising energy systems across the Central Asian region. The three main areas discussed were:

Toward a Renewable Hydrogen Strategy in Mongolia - Luke Mackle, Economist, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

- Hydrogen in Kazakhstan: status quo and perspectives - Saule Zholdayakova, Head/Acting Director of Department of Alternative Energy

- Decarbonisation of energy in Central Asia - Ablay Dosmaganbetov, Research Fellow, Institute of Public Policy and Administration (IPPA) of the University of Central Asia