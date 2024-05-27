The Central Asia Climate Change Conference: Climate Change and Security - Decabonisation and Adaptation Policies for Central Asia

The conference contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), led by the OECD and funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The participants discussed on intersection of climate Ccange issues with multifaceted security challenges in Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Mongolia. The five main areas discussed were:

Recommendations from the World Bank for climate change adaptation in Central Asia - Urvashi Narain, Program Leader, Sustainable Development Central Asia

- UNESCO’s experience in sustainability development for climate security - Amir Piric, Director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Almaty Regional Office

- Regional co-operation on climate change and security in Central Asia - Patrizia Albrecht, Climate Affairs Adviser, Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Vienna office

- Recommendation from OECD for decarbonisation of the economy in Central Asia - Peline Atamer, SIPA Central Asia Project Lead, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

- International experience in deep decarbonisation - Georgy Safonov, Senior Researcher, European Forest Institute (EFI)