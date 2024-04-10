The meeting contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), led by the OECD and funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The participants discussed on effective practices in planning and financing infrastructure amid uncertainty, addressing how climate change resilience can be mainstreamed and promoted in a context of competing priorities in Southeast Asia.
2024 OECD Forum on Infrastructure: Making resilience the norm in infrastructure: lessons from Southeast Asia
- Date
- 10 April 2024
- Location
- Paris, France