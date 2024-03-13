OECD-SIPA Workshop: Best practices and international experience for industrial exporters in hard-to-abate sectors in Kazakhstan

The workshop contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), led by the OECD and funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The participants discussed on how Kazakhstan can incentivise and support export-oriented industrial firms to improve their energy efficiency and adapt to the demands of carbon-related trade policies. The two main parts discussed were:

Designing and implementing carbon pricing policies to encourage industrial decarbonisation

Enabling the low-carbon transition in hard-to-abate industries