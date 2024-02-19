Accessibility for all to unlock sustainable mobility in Accra and Kumasi

In today’s transport systems of Accra and Kumasi, there are numerous barriers to sustainable mobility, which help to explain why transport accounts for the greatest proportion of emissions in Accra and in Ghana, along with the trend of rising car ownership. Accessibility models illustrate that the car offers the best access around Accra and Kumasi to essential services, in comparison with other modes. Not only does the car perform “slightly” better, but it might be impossible to reach essential services using other modes, as noted by the accessibility deserts to essential services on foot in 30 minutes. In many parts of the city, a car translates to economic opportunity, social inclusion and even equity – a fact that can run the risk of locking in car dependency as incomes rise. Key opportunities are available to enhance accessibility in these cities of non-​car modes, thereby fostering long-​term sustainability and inclusivity. A mass transit system would help to bridge some of these gaps but issues of fragmented governance along with financing still need to be resolved. Some improvements do not necessarily hinge on mass transit alone, like regulating and improving trotros (popular transport) experience (e.g., reporting mechanisms for anyone refused entry to a given trotros, particularly for passengers traveling with children or heavy loads), and bolstering infrastructure for active modes such as walking and biking by reallocating road space. In addition to land-​use and establishing greater proximity – bridging the gap between residential areas and desired destinations - translating into improved accessibility.

