The 10th OECD Forum on Due Diligence in the Garment and Footwear Sector took place on 21-22 February 2024 at the OECD Conference Centre, Paris, and online.

This annual event brings together representatives of government, business, trade unions and civil society to review progress on the implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector to address emerging risks, and to share learnings on implementing due diligence across geographies in a neutral environment.

More information and watch on replay.